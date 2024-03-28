Japanese Candlesticks Analysis 28.03.2024 (EURUSD, USDJPY, EURGBP)

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD has formed a Hammer reversal pattern near the support level on H4. Currently, the instrument might go by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The growth target remains the resistance at 1.0865. However, the quotes could correct to 1.0795 and resume the uptrend after the correction.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USDJPY has formed a Shooting Star reversal pattern on H4. Currently, the instrument is going by the reversal signal in a descending wave. The correction target could be the 150.70 level. However, the quotes might rise to 152.35 and extend the uptrend without testing the support.





EURGBP, “Euro vs Great Britain Pound”

EURGBP has formed a Hammer reversal pattern on H4. Currently, the instrument might go by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The growth target could be 0.8600. Upon testing and breaking the level, the price could extend the uptrend. However, the quotes might correct to 0.8550 before rising.



