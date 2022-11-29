Japanese Candlesticks Analysis 29.11.2022 (EURUSD, USDJPY, EURGBP)

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

On H4, at the support level, the pair has formed a Harami reversal pattern. Currently, the pair may go by the signal in an ascending wave. The goal of the growth may be 1.0540. However, the price may pull back to 1.0320, bounce off it, and continue the uptrend after a correction to the support level.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

On H4, at the support level, the pair has formed an Engulfing reversal pattern. Currently, the pair may go by the signal in an ascending wave. The goal of the correction is 139.80. However, the price may fall to 136.75 and continue the downtrend without any correction.





EURGBP, “Euro vs Great Britain Pound”

On H4, the pair has formed a Hammer reversal pattern. Currently, the pair may go by the signal in yet another ascending wave. The goal of the growth will be the resistance level of 0.8700. Upon testing and breaking through it, the pair will get the chance to continue the downtrend. However, the quotes may drop to 0.8620 before growing to the resistance level.



