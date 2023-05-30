Japanese Candlesticks Analysis 30.05.2023 (EURUSD, USDJPY, EURGBP)

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

On H4, near the resistance level, EURUSD has formed a Harami reversal pattern. Currently, the currency pair is going by the reversal signal in a descending wave. The decline target might be 1.0640. However, the pair could correct to 1.0725 and continue the downtrend after the test of the resistance level.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

On H4, USDJPY has formed a Hammer reversal pattern. Currently, the currency pair is going by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The growth target might be 141.60. However, the pair could pull back to 140.20 and continue the uptrend after the correction to the support level.





EURGBP, “Euro vs Great Britain Pound”

On H4, EURGBP has formed an Inverted Hammer reversal pattern. Currently, the currency pair might go by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The pullback target might be 0.8685. Upon testing it and rebounding from it, the pair could continue the downtrend. However, the quotes could drop to 0.8640 without any correction.



