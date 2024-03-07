Japanese Candlesticks Analysis 07.03.2024 (XAUUSD, NZDUSD, GBPUSD)

XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold has formed a Hanging Man reversal pattern. Currently, the instrument could go by the reversal signal in a descending wave. The correction target could be 2135.00. After testing the support, the price might rebound and maintain its upward trajectory. However, the quotes could rise to 2180.00 without a correction.





NZDUSD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

NZDUSD has formed a Hammer reversal pattern on H4. Currently, the instrument is going by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The growth target could be 0.6175. After breaking above the resistance, the quotes might continue their upward momentum. However, the price could undergo a correction to 0.6125 before rising.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD has formed a Hammer reversal pattern on H4. Currently, the instrument is going by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The growth target could be 1.2800. However, the price might undergo a correction to 1.2700 and continue the uptrend after testing the support.



