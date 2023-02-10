Japanese Candlesticks Analysis 10.02.2023 (XAUUSD, NZDUSD, GBPUSD)

XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

At the support level, Gold has formed an Inverted Hammer reversal pattern. Currently, the instrument can go by the signal in an ascending wave. The goal of the growth might be 1890.50. Upon testing the resistance level, the pair might get the chance to break through it and continue the uptrend. However, the quotes might pull back to 1847.50 before growth.





NZDUSD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

On H4, at the support level, the pair has formed a Hammer reversal pattern. Currently, the instrument can go by the signal in an ascending wave. The goal of the growth might be 0.6390. Upon breaking through the resistance level, the pair might get the chance to continue the uptrend. However, the price may pull back to 0.6285 before growth.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

On H4, at the support level, the pair has formed a Hammer reversal pattern. Currently, the instrument can go by the signal in an ascending wave. The goal of the growth might be the resistance level of 1.2195. However, the price may pull back to 1.2050 and continue the uptrend after the correction.



