Japanese Candlesticks Analysis 14.02.2024 (XAUUSD, NZDUSD, GBPUSD)

XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold has formed a Hammer reversal pattern. Currently, the instrument might go by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The growth target could be 2010.00. Upon testing the resistance, the price might rebound from it and continue developing the downtrend. However, the quotes could drop to 1980.50 before correcting.





NZDUSD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

NZDUSD has formed a Hammer reversal pattern on H4. Currently, the instrument might go by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The correction target could be 0.6100. After a rebound from the resistance, the quotes might extend the downtrend. However, the price could drop to 0.6040 without pulling back.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD has formed a Hammer reversal pattern. Currently, the instrument is going by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The correction target could still be 1.2670. However, the price might drop to 1.2565 and extend the downtrend without testing the resistance.



