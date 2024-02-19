Japanese Candlesticks Analysis 19.02.2024 (XAUUSD, NZDUSD, GBPUSD)

XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold has formed a Hammer reversal pattern. Currently, the instrument is going by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The growth target could be 2035.00. Upon testing the resistance, the price might rebound from the level and continue developing the downtrend. However, the quotes could drop to 2010.00 without testing the resistance.





NZDUSD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

NZDUSD has formed a Hammer reversal pattern on H4. Currently, the instrument is going by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The correction target could be 0.6170. After a rebound from the resistance, the quotes might extend the downtrend. However, the price could drop to 0.6090 without testing the resistance.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD has formed a Hammer reversal pattern on H4. Currently, the instrument is going by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The correction target could be 1.2670. However, the price might drop to 1.2580 and continue the downtrend without testing the resistance.



