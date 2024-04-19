Japanese Candlesticks Analysis 19.04.2024 (XAUUSD, NZDUSD, GBPUSD)

XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold has formed a Hammer pattern. Currently, the instrument is going by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The growth target might still be 2430.00. After testing the resistance level, the price could break above it and continue its upward momentum. However, the quotes could correct to 2365.00 before rising.





NZDUSD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

NZDUSD has formed a Hammer reversal pattern on H4. Currently, the instrument could go by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The correction target might be 0.5920. After rebounding from the resistance level, the quotes might continue their downward trajectory. However, the price could fall to 0.5830 without a correction.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD has formed a Hammer reversal pattern on H4. Currently, the instrument could go by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The correction target might be the 1.2470 level. However, the price could drop to 1.2355 and continue the downtrend without pulling back to the resistance level.



