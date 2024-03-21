Japanese Candlesticks Analysis 21.03.2024 (XAUUSD, NZDUSD, GBPUSD)

XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold has formed a Doji pattern. Currently, the instrument could go by the reversal signal in a descending wave. The correction target could be 2185.00. After testing the support, the price might rebound and maintain its upward trajectory. However, the quotes could rise to 2235.50 without testing the support.





NZDUSD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

NZDUSD has formed an Inverted Hammer reversal pattern on H4. Currently, the instrument is going by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The growth target could be 0.6125. After breaking above the resistance, the quotes might continue their upward momentum. However, the price could undergo a correction to 0.6075 before rising.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD has formed a Harami reversal pattern on H4. Currently, the instrument might go by the reversal signal in a descending wave. The correction target could be 1.2765. However, the price might rise to 1.2845 and continue the uptrend without testing the support.



