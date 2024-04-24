Japanese Candlesticks Analysis 24.04.2024 (XAUUSD, NZDUSD, GBPUSD)

XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold has formed a Harami reversal pattern. Currently, the instrument is going by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The growth target might be 2390.00. After testing the resistance, the price could breach it and continue developing the uptrend. However, the quotes might correct towards 2290.50 before rising.





NZDUSD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

The NZDUSD pair has formed a Hammer reversal pattern on H4. Currently, the instrument could go by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The correction target might be 0.5990. After a rebound from the resistance, the quotes could extend the downtrend. However, the price might drop to 0.5900 without correcting to the resistance.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

The GBPUSD pair has formed a Hammer reversal pattern on H4. Currently, the instrument is going by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The correction target might be 1.2520. However, the quotes could drop to 1.2345 and extend the downtrend without testing the resistance.



