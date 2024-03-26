Japanese Candlesticks Analysis 26.03.2024 (XAUUSD, NZDUSD, GBPUSD)

XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold has formed a Harami reversal pattern. Currently, the instrument might go by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The growth target could be 2230.00. Upon testing the resistance, the price might break it and continue developing the uptrend. However, the quotes could correct to 2150.50 before rising.





NZDUSD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

NZDUSD quotes have formed a Hammer reversal pattern on H4. Currently, the instrument is going by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The growth target could be the 0.6060 level. After a rebound from the resistance, the quotes might continue developing the downtrend. However, the price could drop to 0.5985 without any correction.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD quotes have formed a Hammer reversal pattern on H4. Currently, the instrument is going by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The growth target could be 1.2700. However, the price might pull back to 1.2610 and extend the uptrend after testing the support.



