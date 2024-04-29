Japanese Candlesticks Analysdddm 29.04.2024 (XAUUSD, NZDUSD, GBPUSD)

XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold has formed a Hammer pattern. Currently, the instrument could go by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The growth target might be 2390.00. After testing the resistance level, the price could break above it and continue its upward momentum. However, the quotes could correct to 2300.00 before rising.





NZDUSD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

NZDUSD has formed a Hammer reversal pattern on H4. Currently, the instrument continues to go by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The correction target might be 0.6000. After rebounding from the resistance level, the quotes might continue their downward trajectory. However, the price could fall to 0.5920 without testing the resistance level.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD has formed a Hammer reversal pattern on H4. Currently, the instrument is going by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The correction target might be the 1.2600 level. However, the price could drop to 1.2470 and continue the downtrend without testing the resistance level.



