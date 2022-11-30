Japanese Candlesticks Analysis 30.11.2022 (XAUUSD, NZDUSD, GBPUSD)

XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

At the support level, gold has formed Harami and Hammer reversal patterns. Currently, the pair is forming an ascending wave by the signal. The goal of growth might be 1795.00. Upon testing the resistance level, the pair might get the chance for breaking it away and continuing the uptrend. However, the quotes may pull back to 1740.00 before growth.





NZDUSD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

On H4, at the support level, the pair has formed a Harami reversal pattern. Currently, the pair may go by the signal in an ascending wave. The goal of the growth will be 0.6300. Upon breaking through the resistance, the quotes might get the chance for continuing the uptrend. However, the price may pull back to 0.6170 before growth.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

On H4, at the support level, the pair has formed an Engulfing reversal pattern. Currently, the pair may go by the signal in an ascending wave. The goal of the growth might be the resistance level of 1.2141. However, the price may pull back to 1.1875 before continuing the uptrend.



