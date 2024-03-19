Japanese Candlesticks Analysis 19.03.2024 (USDCAD, AUDUSD, USDCHF)

USDCAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

USDCAD has formed an Inverted Hammer reversal pattern on H4. Currently, the instrument continues going by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The growth target could be 1.3600. Next, the price might break the resistance and form an uptrend. However, the quotes could correct to 1.3535 before rising.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD has formed a Harami reversal pattern on H4. Currently, the instrument is going by the reversal signal in a descending wave. The correction target might be 0.6500. After testing the support, the quotes could rebound from it and continue with the uptrend. However, the price might rise to 0.6560 without testing the support.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USDCHF has formed a Hammer reversal pattern on H4. Currently, the instrument is going by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The growth target could be the 0.8940 mark. Once the resistance is tested, the price might break it and form the uptrend further. However, the quotes could pull back to the 0.8860 level before rising.



