Market Analysis & Forecasts

Japanese Candlesticks Analysis 01.06.2023 (USDCAD, AUDUSD, USDCHF)

01.06.2023

USDCAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

On H4, the currency pair has formed a Hanging Man reversal pattern. Currently, the instrument is going by the reversal signal in a descending wave. The decline target might be 1.3510. Next, the price could break the level and continue the downtrend. However, the quotes could correct to 1.3635 before falling.

USDCAD
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

On H4, the pair has formed an Inverted Hammer reversal pattern. Currently, the instrument is going by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The correction target might be 0.6550. Upon testing the resistance, the quotes might rebound from it and go on developing the downtrend. However, the price could drop to 0.6425 without testing the resistance.

AUDUSD
USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

On H4, near the resistance level, the pair has formed a Sandwich reversal pattern. Currently, the instrument is going by the reversal signal in a descending wave. The correction target might be 0.9080. Upon testing the resistance, the price could rebound from it and go on with the uptrend. However, the quotes might rise to 0.9175 without pulling back to the support level.

USDCHF
Attention!

