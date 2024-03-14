Japanese Candlesticks Analysis 14.03.2024 (USDCAD, AUDUSD, USDCHF)

USDCAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

USDCAD has formed an Inverted Hammer reversal pattern on H4. Currently, the instrument is going by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The growth target could be the 1.3525 mark. Next, the price might break above the resistance and maintain its upward trajectory. However, the quotes could undergo a correction to 1.3450 before rising.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD has formed a Hammer reversal pattern on H4. Currently, the instrument is going by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The growth target might be the 0.6650 mark. After testing the resistance, the quotes might break above it and continue developing the uptrend. However, the price could pull back to 0.6590 before rising.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USDCHF has formed a Hammer reversal pattern on H4. Currently, the instrument is going by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The growth target could still be the 0.8845 mark. Upon testing the resistance, the price might break above it and continue its upward momentum. However, the price could pull back to 0.8760 before growing.



