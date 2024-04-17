Japanese Candlesticks Analysis 17.04.2024 (USDCAD, AUDUSD, USDCHF)

USDCAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

USDCAD has formed a Shooting Star reversal pattern on H4. Currently, the instrument might go by the reversal signal in a correction wave. The pullback target could be 1.3795. Next, the price might rebound from the support and continue its upward momentum. However, the quotes could rise to 1.3875 without testing the support level.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD has formed a Hammer reversal pattern on H4. Currently, the instrument could go by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The correction target might be 0.6440. After testing the resistance level, the quotes could rebound from it and maintain their downward trajectory. However, the price might fall to 0.6375 without a pullback.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USDCHF has formed a Doji reversal pattern on H4. Currently, the instrument is going by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The growth target could still be 0.9185. Upon testing the resistance level, the price might break above it and continue developing the uptrend. However, the quotes could pull back to 0.9075 before rising.



