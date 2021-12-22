Japanese Candlesticks Analysis 22.12.2021 (USDCAD, AUDUSD, USDCHF)

USDCAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

As we can see in the H4 chart, after forming several reversal patterns, including Shooting Star, close to the resistance level, USDCAD may reverse in the form of another correctional wave. In this case, the downside correctional target may be the support area at 1.2870. However, an alternative scenario implies that the asset may grow to reach 1.300 and continue its uptrend without correcting towards the support area.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

As we can see in the H4 chart, AUDUSD has formed a Hammer reversal pattern near the support area. At the moment, the asset is reversing in the form of another rising impulse. In this case, the upside target may be the resistance level at 0.7165. At the same time, an opposite scenario implies that the price may fall to reach 0.7050 and continue its descending tendency without testing the resistance level.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

As we can see in the H4 chart, after testing the support area, the pair has formed several reversal patterns, for example, Hammer. At the moment, USDCHF may reverse in the form of a new rising wave towards the resistance level. In this case, the upside target may be at 0.9290. Still, there might be an alternative scenario, according to which the asset may continue falling to reach 0.9210 before resuming its ascending tendency.



