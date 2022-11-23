Japanese Candlesticks Analysis 23.11.2022 (USDCAD, AUDUSD, USDCHF)

USDCAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

On H4, at the support level, the pair has formed a Hammer reversal pattern. Currently, the pair may go by the signal in an ascending wave. The goal of the growth will be 1.3465; later the price may bounce off the resistance level and extend the downtrend. However, the price may drop to 1.3255 without correcting to the resistance.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

On H4, at the support level, the pair has formed a Harami reversal pattern. Currently, the pair may go by the signal in an ascending wave. The goal of the growth may be 0.6750. Upon testing the resistance level, the quotes will get a chance to break it away and continue the ascending wave. However, the price may pull back to 0.6590 before growing.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

On H4, at the resistance level, the pair has formed a Harami reversal pattern. Currently, the pair is going by the signal in a descending wave. The goal of the decline might be 0.9330. Upon testing the support level, the pair may break through it and continue the downtrend. However, the price may correct to 0.9590 before falling to the support level.



