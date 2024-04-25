Japanese Candlesticks Analysis 25.04.2024 (USDCAD, AUDUSD, USDCHF)

USDCAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

USDCAD has formed a Hammer reversal pattern on H4. Currently, the instrument is going by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The growth target might be 1.3770. Next, the price could break the level and continue developing the uptrend. However, the quotes might correct towards 1.3660 before rising.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD has formed a Harami reversal pattern on H4. Currently, the instrument is going by the reversal signal in a descending wave. The decline target might be 0.6475. Upon testing the support, the quotes could break the level and continue developing the downtrend. However, the quotes might rise to the 0.6560 level before the decline.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USDCHF has formed a Harami reversal pattern on H4. Currently, the instrument might go by the reversal signal in a descending wave. The correction target might be 0.9100. After testing the support, the price could rebound from this level and continue developing the uptrend. However, the quotes might rise towards 0.9190 without correcting to the support.



