Japanese Candlesticks Analysis 26.02.2024 (USDCAD, AUDUSD, USDCHF)

USDCAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

USDCAD has formed a Stick Sandwich reversal pattern on H4. Currently, the instrument is going by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The growth target could be the 1.3575 mark. Next, the price might break the resistance and extend the uptrend. However, the quotes could correct to 1.3475 before rising.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD has formed a Hammer reversal pattern on H4. Currently, the instrument is going by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The growth target could be the 0.6600 mark. Upon testing the resistance, the quotes might break it and continue developing the uptrend. However, the price could pull back to 0.6535 before growing.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USDCHF has formed a Hammer reversal pattern on H4. Currently, the instrument is going by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The growth target could be the 0.8870 mark. Upon testing the resistance, the price might break it and continue developing the uptrend. However, the price could pull back to 0.8760 before growing.



