Fibonacci Retracements Analysis 01.04.2021 (Brent, Dow Jones)

Brent
In the daily chart, the situation hasn’t changed much as the asset is still forming its descending correction after testing the long-term 76.0% fibo and a divergence on MACD. Right now, the price is moving close to its first target, 23.6% fibo at 58.00, and trading as if it can’t decide whether to continue falling or not. The next downside targets might be 38.2%, 50.0%, and 61.8% fibo at 49.94, 43.46, and 36.93 respectively. A breakout of the high at 71.07 may complete the correction and lead to a further uptrend to reach the fractal high at 87.09.
The H1 chart shows a more detailed structure of the current short-term correction after a convergence on MACD, which, after reaching 38.2% fibo, was followed by a local divergence and a new decline towards 23.6% fibo. If the descending impulse breaks the low at 60.46, it may continue moving towards the mid-term target. Otherwise, the asset may continue the correction to reach 50.0% and 61.8% fibo at 65.76 and 67.02 respectively.
Dow Jones
The H4 chart shows that the Dow Jones index has hit a new high at 33273.0. In this case, the scenario that implies a further uptrend towards the post-correctional extension area between 138.2% and 161.8% fibo at 33910.0 and 36620.0 respectively seems more probable. At the same time, there is divergence on MACD, which may indicate a new pullback to the downside to reach 23.6%, 38.2%, and 50.0% fibo at 31569.0, 30518.8, and 29670.6 respectively.
As we can see in the H1 chart, after finishing the ascending impulse, the asset is correcting downwards and has already reached 23.6% fibo. The next correctional targets are 38.2%, 50.0%, and 61.8% fibo at 32820.0, 32682.0, and 32544.0 respectively. The key support is at 32092.0, while the resistance is the high at 33273.0.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.