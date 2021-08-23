Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 23.08.2021 (AUDUSD, BRENT, USDJPY)

AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD is trading at 0.7158; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen at 0.7215 and then resume moving downwards to reach 0.6995. Another signal in favor of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 0.7355. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 0.7445.





BRENT

Brent is trading at 66.39; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 68.95 and then resume moving downwards to reach 61.25. Another signal in favor of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 70.75. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 75.05.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USDJPY is trading at 109.91; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 109.65 and then resume moving upwards to reach 111.25. Another signal in favor of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the downside border of the Triangle pattern. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 109.25. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 108.35. To confirm further growth, the asset must break the pattern’s upside border and fix above 110.25.



