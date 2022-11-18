Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 18.11.2022 (EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD)

EURUSD

The pair is pushing off the signal lines of the indicator, going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests the prevalence of an uptrend. A test of the upper border of the Cloud is expected at 1.0285, followed by growth to 1.0715. An additional signal confirming the growth will be a bounce off the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 1.0015, which will entail further falling to 0.9925. The growth can be confirmed by a breakaway of the upper border of the descending channel and securing above 1.0425.





AUDUSD

The pair is testing the resistance level, going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which means an uptrend. A test of the upper border of the Cloud is expected at 0.6655, followed by growth to 0.6955. An additional signal confirming the growth will be a bounce off the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 0.6445, which will entail further falling to 0.6345. The growth can be secured by a breakaway of the upper border of the correctional channel and securing above 0.6745.





GBPUSD

The pair has secured above the upper border of the bullish channel, going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests the prevalence of an uptrend. A test of the Tenkan-Sen line at 1.1825 is expected, followed by growth to 1.2305. An additional signal confirming the growth of the pair will be a bounce off the lower border of the ascending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 1.1455, which will mean further falling to 1.1365.



