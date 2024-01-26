Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 26.01.2024 (EURUSD, AUDUSD, XAUUSD)

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
EURUSD is rebounding from the lower boundary of the bullish channel. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a bearish trend. A test of the lower boundary of the Cloud at 1.0865 is expected, followed by a decline to 1.0695. An additional signal confirming the decline could be a rebound from the upper boundary of the bearish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper boundary of the Cloud with the price finding a foothold above 1.0950, which will mean a further rise to 1.1040. Meanwhile, the decline could be confirmed by a breakout of the lower boundary of the ascending channel with the price finding a foothold under 1.0805.
AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
AUDUSD is testing the signal lines of the indicator. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the lower boundary of the Cloud at 0.6590 is expected, followed by a decline to 0.6445. An additional signal confirming the decline could be a rebound from the upper boundary of the bearish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper boundary of the Cloud with the price finding a foothold above 0.6645, which will mean a further rise to 0.6735. Meanwhile, the decline could be confirmed by a breakout of the lower boundary of the ascending channel with the price finding a foothold under 0.6535.
XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold has broken the boundaries of the corrective channel. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a dowtrend. A test of the lower boundary of the Cloud at 2035 is expected, followed by a decline to 1985. An additional signal confirming the decline could be a rebound from the upper boundary of the bearish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper boundary of the Cloud with the price finding a foothold above 2040, which will mean a further rise to 2065.
