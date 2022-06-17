Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 17.06.2022 (EURUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD)

EURUSD, "Euro vs US Dollar"

The pair is correcting after noticeable growth. It rests under the Ichimoku Cloud, indicating a downtrend. A test of the lower border of the Cloud is expected at 1.0513, followed by falling to 1.0545. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a bounce off the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 1.0635, which will mean further growth to 1.0725. The decline can be confirmed by a breakaway of the lower border of the bullish channel and securing under 1.0405.





AUDUSD, "Australian Dollar vs US Dollar"

The pair is testing the signal lines of the indicator, going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which means a downtrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line at 0.7005 is expected, followed by a decline to 0.6795. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a bounce off the upper border of the bearish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 0.7115, which will indicate further growth to 0.7205. The decline can be confirmed by a breakaway of the lower border of the bullish channel and securing under 0.6935.





NZDUSD, "New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar"

NZDUSD is pushing off the resistance level, going under the Ichimoku Cloud, which means a downtrend. A test of the lower border of the Cloud at 0.6365 is expected, followed by a decline to 0.6135. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a bounce off the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 0.6445, which will entail further growth to 0.6535. The decline can be confirmed by a breakaway of the lower border of the bullish channel and securing under 0.6270.



