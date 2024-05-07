Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 07.05.2024 (EURUSD, AUDUSD, USDJPY)

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD is testing the signal lines of the indicator. The pair is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line at 1.0745 is expected, followed by a rise to 1.0875. An additional signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the lower boundary of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower boundary of the Cloud, with the price securing below 1.0660, indicating a further decline to 1.0575.





AUDUSD, "Australian Dollar vs US Dollar"

AUDUSD is declining following a rebound from the resistance level. The pair is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line at 0.6565 is expected, followed by a rise to 0.6725. An additional signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the lower boundary of the ascending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower boundary of the Cloud, with the price securing below 0.6445, which will indicate a further decline to 0.6355.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USDJPY is rising within a bearish channel. The pair is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line at 155.15 is expected, followed by a decline to 151.25. An additional signal confirming the decline could be a rebound from the upper boundary of the bearish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper boundary of the Cloud, with the price finding a foothold above 157.10, which will indicate further growth to 158.05. Meanwhile, the decline could be confirmed by a breakout of the lower boundary of the bullish channel, with the price securing below 153.05.



