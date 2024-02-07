Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 07.02.2024 (EURUSD, BRENT, NZDUSD)

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD is correcting after a rebound from the lower boundary of the descending channel. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a bearish trend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line at 1.0795 is expected, followed by a decline to 1.0615. An additional signal confirming the decline could be a rebound from the upper boundary of the bearish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper boundary of the Cloud with the price finding a foothold above 1.0895, which will mean further growth to 1.0985.





BRENT

Brent is testing the signal lines of the indicator. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line at 79.55 is expected, followed by a decline to 74.55. An additional signal confirming the decline could be a rebound from the upper boundary of the bearish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper boundary of the Cloud with the price finding a foothold above 83.05, which will mean further growth to 87.00. Meanwhile, the decline could be confirmed by a breakout of the lower boundary of the ascending channel with the price finding a foothold under 77.65.





NZDUSD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

NZDUSD is rising after a rebound from the support level. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the lower boundary of the Cloud at 0.6110 is expected, followed by a decline to 0.5985. An additional signal confirming the decline could be a rebound from the upper boundary of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper boundary of the Cloud with the price finding a foothold above 0.6140, which will mean further growth to 0.6235.



