Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 29.01.2024 (EURUSD, BRENT, NZDUSD)

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
EURUSD has found a foothold under the signal lines of the indicator. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a bearish trend. A test of the lower boundary of the Cloud at 1.0855 is expected, followed by a decline to 1.0685. An additional signal confirming the decline could be a rebound from the upper boundary of the bearish channel. The scenario could be cancelled by a breakout of the upper boundary of the Cloud with the price finding a foothold above 1.0950, which will mean a further rise to 1.1040.
BRENT
Brent is testing the upper boundary of the bullish channel. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the Tenkan-Sen line at 81.65 is expected, followed by a rise to 86.85. An additional signal confirming the rise could be a rebound from the lower boundary of the bullish channel. The scenario could be cancelled by a breakout of the lower boundary of the Cloud with the price finding a foothold under 77.05, which will mean a further decline to 72.65.
NZDUSD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”
NZDUSD is correcting after a rebound from the support level. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the lower boundary of the Cloud at 0.6115 is expected, followed by a decline to 0.5970. An additional signal confirming the decline could be a rebound from the upper boundary of the descending channel. The scenario could be cancelled by a breakout of the upper boundary of the Cloud with the price finding a foothold above 0.6205, which will mean a further rise to 0.6305.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.