Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 29.01.2024 (EURUSD, BRENT, NZDUSD)

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD has found a foothold under the signal lines of the indicator. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a bearish trend. A test of the lower boundary of the Cloud at 1.0855 is expected, followed by a decline to 1.0685. An additional signal confirming the decline could be a rebound from the upper boundary of the bearish channel. The scenario could be cancelled by a breakout of the upper boundary of the Cloud with the price finding a foothold above 1.0950, which will mean a further rise to 1.1040.





BRENT

Brent is testing the upper boundary of the bullish channel. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the Tenkan-Sen line at 81.65 is expected, followed by a rise to 86.85. An additional signal confirming the rise could be a rebound from the lower boundary of the bullish channel. The scenario could be cancelled by a breakout of the lower boundary of the Cloud with the price finding a foothold under 77.05, which will mean a further decline to 72.65.





NZDUSD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

NZDUSD is correcting after a rebound from the support level. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the lower boundary of the Cloud at 0.6115 is expected, followed by a decline to 0.5970. An additional signal confirming the decline could be a rebound from the upper boundary of the descending channel. The scenario could be cancelled by a breakout of the upper boundary of the Cloud with the price finding a foothold above 0.6205, which will mean a further rise to 0.6305.



