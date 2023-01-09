Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 09.01.2023 (EURUSD, BRENT, USDCAD)

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

The currency pair is pushing off the upper border of the descending channel. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the lower border of the Cloud at 1.0605 is expected, followed by growth to 1.0810. An additional signal confirming the growth will be a bounce off the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 1.0555, which will mean further falling to 1.0465.





BRENT

Crude oil is testing the signal lines of the indicator. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line at 81.00 is expected, followed by falling to 72.65. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a bounce off the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 85.00, which will mean further growth to 90.00.





USDCAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

The pair has secured under the lower border of the descending channel. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the broken border of the channel at 1.3430 is expected, followed by falling to 1.3255. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a bounce off the lower border of the bearish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 1.3655, which will mean further growth to 1.3620.



