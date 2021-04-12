Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 12.04.2021 (EURUSD, GBPUSD, EURGBP)

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD is trading at 1.1889; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s upside border at 1.1860 and then resume moving upwards to reach 1.2075. Another signal in favor of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bullish scenario may be canceled if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 1.1775. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 1.1665.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD is trading at 1.3698; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 1.3785 and then resume moving downwards to reach 1.3435. Another signal in favor of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the resistance level. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 1.3875. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 1.3965. To confirm further decline, the asset must break the downside border of the Triangle pattern and fix below 1.3585. The target of the pattern materialization is 1.3375.





EURGBP, “Euro vs Great Britain Pound”

EURGBP is trading at 0.8685; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen at 0.8655 and then resume moving upwards to reach 0.8805. Another signal in favor of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 0.8545. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 0.8455.



