Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 09.03.2023 (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY)

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD is pushing off the support level. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line at 1.0595 is expected, followed by falling to 1.0385. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 1.0655, which will mean further growth to 1.0745.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD is testing the Tenkan-Sen line of the indicator. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line at 1.1935 is expected, followed by falling to 1.1575. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 1.2075, which will mean further growth to 1.2165.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USDJPY is correcting inside a bullish channel. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the upper border of the Cloud at 136.05 is expected, followed by growth to 140.45. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 134.85, which will mean further falling to 133.95.



