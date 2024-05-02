Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 02.05.2024 (EURUSD, XAUUSD, AUDUSD)

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD has found a foothold above the upper boundary of the descending channel. The pair is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the Cloud’s lower boundary at 1.0675 is expected, followed by a rise to 1.0805. An additional signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the upper boundary of the bearish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower boundary of the Cloud, with the price securing below 1.0635, indicating a further decline to 1.0545.





XAUUSD, "Gold vs US Dollar"

Gold is testing the signal lines of the indicator. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the Cloud’s lower boundary at 2335 is expected, followed by a decline to 2245. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the lower boundary of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper boundary of the Cloud, with the price securing above 2365, which will signal a further rise to 2405.





AUDUSD, "Australian Dollar vs US Dollar"

AUDUSD is on the rise following a bearish correction. The pair is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the Cloud’s upper boundary at 0.6515 is expected, followed by a rise to 0.6635. An additional signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the upper boundary of the bearish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower boundary of the Cloud, with the price securing below 0.6415, which will indicate a further decline to 0.6425.



