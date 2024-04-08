Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 08.04.2024 (EURUSD, XAUUSD, AUDUSD)

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD has gained a foothold above the upper boundary of the descending channel. The pair is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the Tenkan-Sen line at 1.0830 is expected, followed by a rise to 1.0955. An additional signal confirming the rise could be a rebound from the lower boundary of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower boundary of the Cloud, with the price securing below 1.0740, indicating a further decline to 1.0650. Meanwhile, the rise could be confirmed by a breakout of the upper boundary of the bearish channel, with the price finding a foothold above 1.0905.





XAUUSD, "Gold vs US Dollar"

Gold is rising within a bullish channel. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the Tenkan-Sen line at 2305 is expected, followed by a rise to 2415. An additional signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the lower boundary of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower boundary of the Cloud, with the price securing below 2205, which will signal a further decline to 2165.





AUDUSD, "Australian Dollar vs US Dollar"

AUDUSD is rebounding from the signal lines of the indicator. The pair is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the Tenkan-Sen line at 0.6570 is expected, followed by a rise to 0.6665. An additional signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the lower boundary of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower boundary of the Cloud, with the price securing below 0.6490, which will indicate a further decline to 0.6395. Meanwhile, the rise could be confirmed by a breakout of the upper boundary of the bearish channel, with the price establishing itself above 0.6610.



