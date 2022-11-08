Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 08.11.2022 (EURUSD, XAUUSD, AUDUSD)

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

The currency pair has left the descending channel. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the upper border of the Cloud at 0.9945 is expected, followed by growth to 1.0250. An additional signal confirming the growth will be a bounce off the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 0.9755, which will mean further falling to 0.9660.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold is pushing off the support level. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the upper border of the Cloud at 1650 is expected, followed by growth to 1720. An additional signal confirming the growth will be a bounce off the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 1625, which will mean further falling to 1585.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

The pair is testing the Tenkan-Sen line of the indicator. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the lower border of the Cloud at 0.6365 is expected, followed by growth to 0.6665. An additional signal confirming the growth will be a bounce off the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 0.6330, which will mean further falling to 0.6240.



