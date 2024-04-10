Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 10.04.2024 (EURUSD, XAUUSD, AUDUSD)

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD is rebounding from the signal lines of the indicator. The pair is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line at 1.0835 is expected, followed by a rise to 1.0980. An additional signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the lower boundary of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower boundary of the Cloud, with the price securing below 1.0745, indicating a further decline to 1.0655. Meanwhile, the rise could be confirmed by a breakout of the upper boundary of the bearish channel, with the price gaining a foothold above 1.0895.





XAUUSD, "Gold vs US Dollar"

Gold has established itself above the signal lines of the indicator. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the upper boundary of the Cloud at 2340 is expected, followed by a rise to 2405. An additional signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the lower boundary of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower boundary of the Cloud, with the price securing below 2305, which will signal a further decline to 2265.





AUDUSD, "Australian Dollar vs US Dollar"

AUDUSD is correcting following a rebound from the resistance level. The pair is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line at 0.6605 is expected, followed by a rise to 0.6715. An additional signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the lower boundary of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower boundary of the Cloud, with the price securing below 0.6495, which will indicate a further decline to 0.6405.



