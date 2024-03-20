Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 20.03.2024 (EURUSD, XAUUSD, AUDUSD)

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD has gained a foothold above the Tenkan-Sen line. The pair is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a bearish trend. A test of the Cloud’s lower boundary at 1.0905 is expected, followed by a decline to 1.0735. An additional signal confirming the decline could be a rebound from the upper boundary of the bearish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the Cloud’s upper boundary, with the price securing above 1.0955, indicating further growth to 1.1045.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold is rebounding from the indicator’s signal lines. The instrument is going inside the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a sideways movement. A test of the Cloud’s lower boundary at 2140 is expected, followed by a rise to 2215. A rebound from the lower boundary of the bullish channel will signal the price rise. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower boundary of the Cloud, with the price securing below 2120, which will indicate a further decline to 2085. Meanwhile, the price rise could be confirmed by a breakout of the upper boundary of the bearish channel, with the price gaining a foothold above 2165.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD is testing the Tenkan-Sen line. The pair is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line at 0.6575 is expected, followed by a decline to 0.6425. An additional signal confirming the decline could be a rebound from the lower boundary of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper boundary of the Cloud, with the price establishing itself above 0.6620, which will signal further growth to 0.6710.



