Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 03.11.2022 (EURUSD, GOLD, NZDUSD)

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

The pair has secured under the resistance level and is going under the Ichimoku Cloud, which indicates a downtrend. A test of the lower border of the Cloud is expected at 0.9885, followed by falling to 0.9605. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a bounce off the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 1.0010, which will entail further growth to 1.0105. The falling can be confirmed by a breakaway of the lower border of the bullish channel and securing under 0.9705.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold is pushing off the lower border of the Triangle pattern, going under the Ichimoku Cloud, which indicates a downtrend. A test of the lower border of the Cloud is expected at 1645, followed by falling to 1585. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a bounce off the upper border of the Triangle. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 1665, which will mean further growth to 1695. The decline can be confirmed by a breakaway of the lower border of the Triangle and securing under 1620.





NZDUSD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

The pair is correcting inside the bullish channel. It is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which indicates an uptrend. A test of the upper border of the Cloud is expected at 0.5805, followed by growth to 0.6025. An additional signal confirming the growth will be a bounce off the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 0.5695, which will indicate further falling to 0.5605.



