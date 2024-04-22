Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 22.04.2024 (EURUSD, XAUUSD, NZDUSD)

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

The EURUSD pair is correcting after a rebound from the signal lines of the indicator. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of lower boundary of the Cloud at 1.0675 is expected, followed by a decline to 1.0535. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the upper boundary of the Triangle pattern. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper boundary of the Cloud with the price securing above 1.0755, which will mean further growth to 1.0945. Meanwhile, the decline could be confirmed by a breakout of the lower boundary of the pattern with the quotes securing under the 1.0590 level.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold has secured under the lower boundary of the bullish channel. The instrument is going inside the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a flat trend. A test of the lower boundary of the Cloud at 2345 is expected, followed by a rise to 2465. A signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the lower boundary of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower boundary of the Cloud with the price securing under 2330, which will mean a further decline to 2275.





NZDUSD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

NZDUSD is rebounding from the resistance level. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the lower boundary of the Cloud at 0.5930 is expected, followed by a decline to 0.5795. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the upper boundary of the bearish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper boundary of the Cloud with the price securing above 0.5990, which will mean further growth to 0.6090.



