Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 26.04.2024 (EURUSD, XAUUSD, AUDUSD)

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
EURUSD is testing the upper boundary of the descending channel. The pair is going inside the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a sideways movement. A test of the Tenkan-Sen line at 1.0705 is expected, followed by a rise to 1.0855. A rebound from the lower boundary of the bullish channel will signal the price rise. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower boundary of the Cloud, with the price securing below 1.0605, indicating a further decline to 1.0515. Meanwhile, the rise could be confirmed by a breakout of the upper boundary of the bearish channel, with the price finding a foothold above 1.0750.
XAUUSD, "Gold vs US Dollar"
Gold is correcting within a bearish Flag pattern. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line at 2345 is expected, followed by a decline to 2245. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the upper boundary of the bearish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper boundary of the Cloud, with the price securing above 2365, which will signal a further rise to 2405. Meanwhile, the decline could be confirmed by a breakout of the lower boundary of the Flag pattern, with the price establishing itself below 2305.
AUDUSD, "Australian Dollar vs US Dollar"
AUDUSD has gained a foothold above the upper boundary of the descending channel. The pair is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the Tenkan-Sen line at 0.6495 is expected, followed by a rise to 0.6625. An additional signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the lower boundary of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower boundary of the Cloud, with the price securing below 0.6395, which will indicate a further decline to 0.6305. Meanwhile, the rise could be confirmed by a breakout of the upper boundary of the bearish channel, with the price establishing itself above 0.6565.
