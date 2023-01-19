Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 19.01.2023 (EURUSD, XAUUSD, USDCAD)

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

The currency pair is testing the the support area. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, implying this an uptrend. A test of the upper border of the Cloud is expected at 1.0780, followed by growth to 1.1030. An additional signal confirming the growth will be a bounce off the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 1.0635, which will entail further falling to 1.0545.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold is pushing off the signal lines of the indicator. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, indicating an uptrend. A test of the upper border of the Cloud is expected at 1905, followed by growth ti 1985. An additional signal confirming the growth will be a bounce off the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 1860, which will indicate further falling to 1825.





USDCAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

The currency pair is correcting in a descending channel. The pair is going inside the Ichimoku Cloud, which implies a flat. A test of the upper border of the Cloud is expected at 1.3505, followed by falling to 1.3245. A signal confirming the decline will be a bounce off the upper border of the descending channel. The decline can be cancelled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 1.3535, which will indicate further growth to 1.3625. The decline can be confirmed by a breakaway of the lower border of the bullish channel and securing under 1.3225.



