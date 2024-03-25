Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 25.03.2024 (EURUSD, XAUUSD, USDJPY)

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD has secured under the lower boundary of the bullish channel. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a bearish trend. A test of the Tenkan-Sen line at 1.0845 is expected, followed by a decline to 1.0725. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the lower boundary of the ascending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper boundary of the Cloud with the price securing above 1.0915, which will mean further growth to 1.1005.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold is correcting after a rebound from the resistance level. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the lower boundary of the Cloud at 2160 is expected, followed by a rise to 2235. An additional signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the lower boundary of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower boundary of the Cloud with the price securing under 2140, which will mean a further decline to 2105. Meanwhile, the growth could be confirmed by a breakout of the upper boundary of the bearish channel with the price establishing itself above 2175.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USDJPY is correcting and forming a Triangle pattern. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line at 150.85 is expected, followed by a rise to 153.85. An additional signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the lower boundary of the Triangle pattern. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower boundary of the Cloud with the price securing under 147.95, which will mean a further decline to 147.05. Meanwhile, the growth could be confirmed by a breakout of the upper boundary of the Triangle pattern with the price establishing itself above 152.45.



