Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 29.11.2022 (EURUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD)

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD has secured under the signal lines of the indicator. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the upper border of the Cloud at 1.0345 is expected, followed by growth to 1.0745. An additional signal confirming the growth will be a bounce off the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 1.0155, which will mean further falling to 1.0065.





NZDUSD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

NZDUSD is correcting inside a bullish channel. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the upper border of the Cloud at 0.6175 is expected, followed by growth to 0.6525. An additional signal confirming the growth will be a bounce off the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 0.6010, which will mean further falling to 0.5915.





USDCAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

The currency pair has pushed off the resistance level. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the upper border of the Cloud at 1.3365 is expected, followed by growth to 1.3660. An additional signal confirming the growth will be a bounce off the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 1.3305, which will mean further falling to 1.3210.



