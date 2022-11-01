Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 01.11.2022 (EURUSD, NZDUSD, USDCHF)

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

The pair is pushing off the support level. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the upper border of the Cloud at 0.9885 is expected, followed by growth to 1.0245. An additional signal confirming the growth will be a bounce off the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 0.9745, which will mean further falling to 0.9655. The growth will be confirmed by a breakaway of the upper border of the descending channel and securing above 0.9965.





NZDUSD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

The pair is getting ready to break through the resistance level. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the signal lines of the indicator at 0.5820 is expected, followed by growth to 0.6045. An additional signal confirming the growth will be a bounce off the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 0.5640, which will mean further falling to 0.5545. The growth will be confirmed by a breakaway of the upper border of the bullish channel and securing above 0.5895.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

The pair is declining by the signal of a bullish 5-0 pattern. The instrument is going under the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the upper border of the Cloud at 1.0005 is expected, followed by falling to 0.9805. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a bounce off the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 1.0065, which will mean further growth to 1.0155. The decline will be confirmed by a breakaway of the lower border of the bullish channel and securing under 0.9955.



