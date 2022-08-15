Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 15.08.2022 (EURUSD, NZDUSD, USDJPY)

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD is correcting within the bullish channel. The instrument is currently moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s upside border at 1.0205 and then resume moving upwards to reach 1.0445. Another signal in favour of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 1.0145. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 1.0055.





NZDUSD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

NZDUSD has fixed below Tenkan-Sen. The instrument is currently moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Kijun-Sen at 0.6375 and then resume moving upwards to reach 0.6605. Another signal in favour of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 0.6220. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 0.6120.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USDJPY is rebounding from cloud’s downside border. The instrument is currently moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s upside border at 133.90 and then resume moving downwards to reach 129.65. Another signal in favour of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 135.05. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 136.00.



