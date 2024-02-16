Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 16.02.2024 (EURUSD, NZDUSD, USDJPY)

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
EURUSD is correcting after a rebound from the support. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a bearish trend. A test of the lower boundary of the Cloud at 1.0780 is expected, followed by a decline to 1.0625. An additional signal confirming the decline could be a rebound from the upper boundary of the bearish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper boundary of the Cloud with the price finding a foothold above 1.0835, which will mean further growth to 1.0925.
NZDUSD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”
NZDUSD is squeezed within a Triangle pattern. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the upper boundary of the Cloud at 0.6110 is expected, followed by a decline to 0.6005. An additional signal confirming the decline could be a rebound from the lower upper of the Triangle pattern. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper boundary of the Cloud with the price finding a foothold above 0.6140, which will mean further growth to 0.6230. Meanwhile, the decline could be confirmed by a breakout of the lower boundary of the Triangle pattern with the price finding a foothold under 0.6020.
USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
USDJPY has found a foothold above the Tenkan-Sen line. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line at 149.85 is expected, followed by a rise to 152.75. An additional signal confirming the rise might be a rebound from the lower boundary of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower boundary of the Cloud with the price finding a foothold under 147.10, which will mean a further decline to 146.25. Meanwhile, the growth could be confirmed by a breakout of the upper boundary of the bullish channel with the price finding a foothold above 151.45.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.