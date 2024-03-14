Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 14.03.2024 (EURUSD, USDCAD, AUDUSD)

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD is testing the indicator’s signal lines. The pair is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the upper boundary of the Cloud at 1.0920 is expected, followed by a rise to 1.1060. An additional signal confirming the rise might be a rebound from the lower boundary of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the Cloud’s lower boundary, with the price finding a foothold below 1.0850, indicating a further decline to 1.0760. Meanwhile, growth could be confirmed by a breakout of the upper boundary of the bearish channel, with the price securing above 1.0975.





USDCAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

USDCAD is rebounding from the lower boundary of the bullish channel. The pair is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the Cloud’s lower boundary at 1.3490 is expected, followed by a decline to 1.3380. An additional signal confirming the decline could be a rebound from the upper boundary of the bearish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper boundary of the Cloud, with the price gaining a foothold above 1.3535, which will signal further growth to 1.3625. Meanwhile, the decline could be confirmed by a breakout of the lower boundary of the bullish channel, with the price finding a foothold below 1.3435.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD has established itself above the support level. The pair is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, suggesting an uptrend. A test of the Cloud’s upper boundary at 0.6595 is expected, followed by a rise to 0.6705. An additional signal confirming the rise might be a rebound from the lower boundary of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower boundary of the Cloud, with the price finding a foothold below 0.6545, which will indicate a further decline to 0.6455. Meanwhile, the rise could be confirmed by a breakout of the upper boundary of the bearish channel, with the price securing above 0.6640.



