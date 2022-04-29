Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 29.04.2022 (EURUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF)

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD has fixed above Tenkan-Sen. The instrument is currently moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Kijun-Sen at 1.0645 and then resume moving downwards to reach 1.0255. Another signal in favour of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 1.0810. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 1.0905.





USDCAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

USDCAD is testing Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen. The instrument is currently moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s upside border at 1.2660 and then resume moving upwards to reach 1.2995. Another signal in favour of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 1.2590. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 1.2495.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USDCHF is rebounding from Tenkan-Sen. The instrument is currently moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Kijun-Sen at 0.9655 and then resume moving upwards to reach 0.9925. Another signal in favour of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 0.9405. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 0.9310.



