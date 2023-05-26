Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 26.05.2023 (EURUSD, USDCAD, USDJPY)

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD is testing the Tenkan-Sen line of the indicator. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line at 1.0770 is expected, followed by a decline to 1.0575. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper border of the Cloud, securing above 1.0905, which will mean further growth to 1.1005.





USDCAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

USDCAD is testing the resistance area. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line at 1.3570 is expected, followed by a rise to 1.3735. An additional signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower border of the Cloud, securing under 1.3390, which will mean a further decline to 1.3295.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USDJPY is growing in a bullish channel. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line at 138.80 is expected, followed by a rise to 141.85. An additional signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower border of the Cloud, securing under 135.85, which will mean a further decline to 134.95.



