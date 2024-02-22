Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 22.02.2024 (EURUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD)

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD is rising within a bullish channel. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the Tenkan-Sen line at 1.0805 is expected, followed by a rise to 1.0930. An additional signal confirming the rise might be a rebound from the lower boundary of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower boundary of the Cloud with the price finding a foothold under 1.0702, which will mean a further decline to 1.0630.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USDJPY is rebounding from the upper boundary of the descending channel. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the lower boundary of the Cloud at 149.35 is expected, followed by a rise to 152.20. An additional signal confirming the rise might be a rebound from the lower boundary of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower boundary of the Cloud with the price finding a foothold under 148.95, which will mean a further decline to 148.05. Meanwhile, the growth could be confirmed by a breakout of the upper boundary of the descending channel with the price finding a foothold above 150.65.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD is testing the upper boundary of the descending channel. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the Tenkan-Sen line at 0.6525 is expected, followed by a rise to 0.6625. An additional signal confirming the rise might be a rebound from the lower boundary of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower boundary of the Cloud with the price finding a foothold under 0.6465, which will mean a further decline to 0.6375.



